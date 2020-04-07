These clever movie posters imagine Hollywood’s A-list as your favorite brand mascots

“To clean up his town, he’ll have to get his hands dirty. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is Mr. Clean. Spring 2020.”

“The true story of a dough boy who became a dough man. Ryan Reynolds is Pillsbury.”

“It wasn’t enough to be good. He had to be grrreat. Michael B. Jordan is The Tiger.”

These movies almost sound believable.

Given Hollywood’s propensity to squeeze the life out of any IP that moves, it’s surprising we haven’t seen a wave of brand mascot movies. At this point, some brand mascots have been around long enough that I almost want to know their backstory. Was Chester Cheetah always this cool? What (or who, perhaps?) is at the end of your journey, Energizer Bunny?

Well, Lance Ford, a creative director at creative agency EP+Co, has laid the groundwork with his series of movie posters he posted to the Instagram account Brand Name Films that include intriguing log lines and pretty spot-on casting: