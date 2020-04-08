COVID-19 is unlike anything we’ve experienced. But the way leaders need to communicate in crisis is very familiar

As New York braces for a peak in coronavirus cases in the coming days, it feels premature, and perhaps a bit insensitive, to compare this crisis to 9/11, Hurricane Katrina, or the Great Recession. Yet these events—and the current pandemic—all underscore the importance of strong communications skills. Whether you’re the CEO of a global corporation or a newly minted VP leading a small team, the way you talk to your people in fraught times matters. Here are a few important lessons I’ve gleaned from having consulted and observed great communicators (and a few duds) through two decades of crises.

Transparency. Never have companies been more transparent with their employees, vendors, and customers. Now is not the time for leaders to revert to the old way of doing things. CEOs need to overcommunicate.

One way to do this is by clearly detailing plans for, say, tackling customer service, or perhaps the more mundane task of collecting mail when no one is in office. At the end of all-staff calls ask this question: “What are we not thinking about; what are we missing?” There are often tangible benefits derived from inclusion, including smart answers.

I’ve counseled two kinds of executives: those who fight and those who take flight. The fighters are willing to engage in smart and sometimes challenging discussions with those they serve. Others will fly: They hope to continue to collect sales while their customers and clients are focused on their own survival. Being present and having voice always wins. There will be short-term pain for all; however, there will be greater long-term pain for those that don’t show up.

Decisiveness in the face of imperfect information.

We face an open-ended crisis, and no leader has a crystal ball into the future of his or her business. Still, leaders need to make decisions—sometimes bold—and then share those decisions with the troops, acknowledging that a million variables are at play. One CEO, in the midst of a major downturn in his sector, once told me, ”I may be (proven) wrong, but I’m not uncertain” in the actions his company would take. Another CEO of a major Fortune 500 company told me his only regrets were not communicating his conclusions and moving more quickly when he knew a decision needed to be made.

Right now, many are taken by the leadership style of New York governor Andrew Cuomo. His communicative style is strong—exemplified by a plain-spokenness, a bias toward communicating frequently, and a decisiveness in his actions. Formulating a strategy, driving alignment and then executing a plan, all framed within the context of don’t let the perfect get in the way of the good, is paramount.