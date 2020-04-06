British prime minister Boris Johnson in ICU as coronavirus symptoms worsen

A day after he was admitted to the hospital for coronavirus-related symptoms, British prime minister Boris Johnson has been sent to intensive care. The Guardian reports that the medical team treating the PM decided to move him in case he needs ventilation. Johnson is currently conscious and breathing on his own.

The 55-year-old prime minister went to St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Sunday for routine tests as COVID-19 symptoms persisted. He tested positive for the virus 10 days ago. In a statement, a spokesperson for 10 Downing Street said, “The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the first secretary of state, to deputise for him where necessary.”

This story is developing and may be updated with new details . . .