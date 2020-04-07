Hey engineers: These 4 COVID-19 volunteer projects need your skills

Engineers at Apple recently helped develop an adjustable face shield to protect healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. By the end of this week, Apple CEO Tim Cook said yesterday , the company expects to have shipped 1 million of the shields.

But you don’t have to work at Apple to fight the spread of COVID-19. There are many ways for engineers with hardware, software, and web development skills to help, from collaborating with academics to building tools for small business owners. Here are several options to get you started.

Help MasksOn develop protective gear for medical personnel

Doctors, nurses, and EMTs are desperate for masks and other protective equipment, both for their own safety and that of their patients. Despite extraordinary efforts on the part of hospital leaders and philanthropists—witness the private jets that delivered 130,000 N95 masks from China to New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital, with an assist from Warren Buffett—demand for protective equipment continues to rise.

Enter newly formed nonprofit MasksOn. Volunteers from organizations including Alphabet, Verily, UC Berkeley, MIT, Mass General, and Tufts Medical have come together in this effort to engineer “durable, reusable, and sanitizable” protective equipment for medical personnel, according to the MasksOn website. Knowledge of 3D printing is a plus, though the group is also using materials like snorkel masks. Join the team using this form.

Help Tech for America develop websites for small businesses

In the last two weeks, over 10 million Americans have filed for unemployment insurance—a number that would appear to vastly undercount the number of Americans currently out of work as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Many of those who filed claims were former employees of small businesses, a segment of the economy that has been hard-hit by stay-at-home orders affecting nearly 75% of the country.

Coding Dojo, a coding bootcamp with locations in 10 cities, is organizing volunteers through its alumni network to help small businesses adapt for the current moment. In some cases volunteers are creating websites for small businesses, and in other cases they are adding functionality, such as the ability to accept online orders. Non-alumni can volunteer using this intake form.

Help Covid Watch develop a crowdsourced app

Testing for COVID-19 in the U.S. has been spotty at best, as hospitals turn away patients exhibiting relatively mild symptoms and labs scramble to add capacity. Many patients are “presumed COVID,” and told to recover at home as best they can.