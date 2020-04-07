How Facebook became “the most Chinese company In Silicon Valley”

At around the same time Facebook was working out its News Feed issues, an upstart messaging app called Snapchat — led by the brash Stanford graduate Evan Spiegel — built a feature called Stories, which let people share photos and videos with friends that disappeared in a day. Snapchat’s users loved how Stories gave them a carefree way to post (in contrast with Facebook, where your posts would go to everyone and stick around forever) and the app’s usage exploded. Spiegel, who once spurned a $3 billion acquisition offer from Zuckerberg, was now hitting him where it hurt. In the zero-sum game of social media, where time spent on one platform is time not spent on another, Spiegel had the energy, the sharing, and was driving his company toward a hot IPO.

As Snapchat took off, an 18-year-old developer named Michael Sayman joined Facebook. Sayman had built a game that caught Zuckerberg’s eye, and the company hired him as a full-time engineer in 2015. Sitting through orientation, Sayman heard speeches about how Facebook’s leaders would listen to anyone’s ideas, and took the message to heart. “I believed it,” he told me. Before orientation was over, he spun up a presentation about how teens, already drifting to Snapchat, were using technology, and how Facebook might want to build for them.

Still barely old enough to buy a lottery ticket, Sayman started presenting his ideas to Facebook’s executives and soon found himself in front of Zuckerberg. His presentation didn’t initially impress. But Chris Cox, then Facebook’s head of product, convinced Zuckerberg to give him a small team to experiment. “There was no blueprint,” Sayman told me. “I had a few ideas, people thought that they should let me be creative, they gave me the headcount to be creative, and there was no problem.”

As time went on, Sayman watched his fellow teens sharing less on Facebook’s family of apps, and more on Snapchat. He turned his focus to Snapchat Stories, which he believed Facebook should build into its products. “I wanted the company to feel like Snapchat was an existential threat,” he said. “I wanted Facebook to panic.”

Sayman brought his concerns to Zuckerberg, who had heard from others who came to similar conclusions. As a teenager, Sayman was invaluable. He could help Zuckerberg learn Snapchat’s culture. “He would point us to — Here’s the media that I follow, or here are the people I think are influential, who are cool,” Zuckerberg said. “I’d go follow those people, or talk to them, have them come in. That ends up being the iterative process of learning what matters.”

Zuckerberg said he followed these tastemakers on Instagram, but confirmed he’s a Snapchat user too. “I try to use all the stuff,” he told me. “If you want to learn, there are so many lessons out there where people will tell you about things you’re not doing as well as you could. People tell you so much if you just care about understanding what they’re looking for.”

This sort of experimentation has led Zuckerberg to some unexpected places. “When we were originally thinking about formally building a dating service for Facebook, I signed up for all the dating services.” he told me. “I was showing Priscilla (his wife) one of the apps. It was an app where you got matched with one person a day. I was like, ‘Here’s this app.’ And she said, ‘Hey, I’m having dinner with her tomorrow night!'” He matched with his wife’s friend. No word on how that dinner went.