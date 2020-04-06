The funniest reactions to the Babyface vs. Teddy Riley hip-hop battle that never was

One of the most pleasant outcomes of life in quarantine is how creatives have been utilizing social media to keep the world entertained. Several high-profile DJs, from D-Nice to Questlove, have done live sets, and then there are the beat battles. Hip-hop production giants have been facing off with their greatest hits. So far we’ve seen Scott Storch vs. Mannie Fresh, Swizz Beatz vs. Timbaland, and T-Pain vs. Lil Jon.

But then, last Friday, we were teased with a new entry: Babyface vs. Teddy Riley.

Yes, the one Babyface, king of R&B, and the one Teddy Riley, master of New Jack Swing. On the surface, it might seem like an odd competition, given their styles compared to the previous battle participants, but it’s not totally off. There is an intersection at which R&B, hip-hop, and New Jack Swing meet, and it’s safe to assume that the first crop of rap battle participants have all been musically inspired by Babyface and Teddy Riley in some way, so this mashup of titans actually has epic potential.

Babyface and Teddy Riley were initially supposed to face off on Sunday, but it ended up being postponed at the last minute for some reason we will probably never know. The disappointment is real. There is no new date revealed at the moment, but in short, this basically has made us feel like a kid who was promised a day at an amusement park, only to be stood up an hour before it was time to leave.

Naturally, Babyface and Teddy Riley fans are experiencing a range of emotions. Here are the funniest:

First, there was excitement

My crew and I pulling up the Teddy Riley vs Babyface battle tomorrow night! ???? pic.twitter.com/I74iXsHfRi — Darnell Patrón ♍️ (@Nu_Konspicuous7) April 5, 2020