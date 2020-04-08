Out of avocado? Panera Bread’s new grocery delivery service can help

If Whole Foods delivery isn’t coming through for you, Panera may be able to help.

The sandwich, soup, and salad chain, which already delivers meals from its extensive menu via its own team of drivers and through Grubhub, is now launching Panera Grocery. The new service allows customers to order pantry essentials that are in high demand including milk, fruit and vegetables, and (of course) bread. The goods are priced competitively to similar items found in supermarkets.

“Our mission has always been to make good food accessible,” says CEO Niren Chaudhary. “We want to strengthen our off-premise channels to better serve the consumer and keep as many people employed as we can.”

[Image: courtesy Panera]

Panera will continue to use its locations to serve customers with takeout meals. (Chaudhary says employees are taking extra precautions, including frequent hand-washing and disinfecting surfaces.) Branches that do not have drive-through access recently introduced curbside pickup options—called “drive-up”—and all deliveries are now contact-less. Additionally, food comes in sealed packaging to minimize the risk of contamination.

Restaurants across the country have been dabbling in grocery delivery in recent weeks as a way to stay afloat during the COVID-19 crisis. But Panera, which has more than 2,100 bakery-cafes in 48 states and Canada (half of them franchises), is the largest restaurant group in the U.S. to offer such services. To do this seamlessly—it took two weeks for the company to devise and introduce the service—Panera is leveraging its enormous supply chain and enviable network of drivers. Notably, the food delivery cost will remain flat for customers, regardless of the size of their order. “We hope that customers ordering a meal from us, like a soup or sandwich, will see the other offerings and order milk or apples as well, but the delivery price will not change.”

[Image: courtesy Panera]