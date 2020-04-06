Our lack of will to expand broadband access has left millions of students disconnected during closures

Over the course of the past two weeks, all but three states have announced a statewide closure of schools. As districts and teachers struggle to come up with viable distance learning plans, they do so knowing that their best laid plans will likely still leave approximately seven million children without the ability to “go to school” for the rest of the year. Why? Because those students don’t have broadband at home.

In this regard, we can’t claim to have been caught off guard by this pandemic. We have long had the data to show that millions of households with children ages 6 to 17 don’t have home internet service. Even before this crisis,90% of high school teachers were assigning online homework, despite the fact that almost one in five teens reported lacking the internet access to complete it. This “homework gap” also reflects—and further entrenches—our country’s stark racial inequities; a Pew study found that 13% of white students were sometimes unable to complete homework due to internet access, compared to 17% of Hispanic students and 25% of black students surveyed.

These statistics are appalling. Since 1994, we’ve had the technology to deliver the internet to every household in America, but we’ve never mustered the will to make it so. Almost three decades later, we’ve learned two important lessons: one, having the internet at home is not a luxury, but a necessity for modern life; and two, market forces will never close this gap. Now is the time to change this reality, for good, by eliminating every barrier facing communities who want to take action to ensure that broadband is in every home.

Private internet service providers, by nature, focus on maximizing revenues and reducing costs. Despite an array of well-intentioned national efforts—many of which I was actively involved in—every existing service provider has proven unwilling to use their power in the market to solve this problem. This ‘market failure’ is especially prevalent in rural communities, where approximately one in four people say that high-speed internet access is a major problem.

Yet, we’ve solved this type of problem before. Electric companies first began electrifying homes in 1882, and by 1930, the majority of homes had been electrified. But in almost 50 years, market forces alone had still failed to bring service to a huge portion of rural America. Recognizing that this persistent “electrical divide” was fueling major inequities in standard of living and peoples’ ability to participate in a rapidly changing economy, Congress responded with the Rural Electrification Act of 1936. The act enabled communities to deliver this service themselves, and the entire country was better off for it.

Now, as students from grade school to university-level move online, we are forced to reckon with our failure to take similar action in our modern context—to the detriment of those Americans who already experience the greatest structural disadvantage along lines of race and income. Internet providers stepping up in the midst of this crisis to maintain affordable service is the right thing to do in this moment—but it’s a short-term fix for a decades-long problem. To truly close the digital divide, cities and states (and Congress if needed) should follow the playbook from the 1930s, and from the many communities—red and blue, urban and rural—who have brought high-speed internet to all residents:

Get local

Today, more than 500 communities across the country have some type of publicly owned broadband network, and more than 230 communities across 33 states have a publicly owned network offering at least one gigabit service. Like other publicly owned utilities, public broadband networks exist to increase the quality of life and economic prospects of residents and the community at large, with local leaders held accountable to provide quality service through our democratic processes. Local cooperatives are another approach to building and maintaining this infrastructure—and another legacy of the national push to electrify the country in the 1930s.