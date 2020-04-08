How to help friends in crisis due to the coronavirus

In just a few weeks, everything has changed. The spread of COVID-19 has forced professionals across all industries to figure how to navigate a new normal. While each of us are impacted, some are seeing more grave consequences than others.

One of the most challenging aspects of this pandemic is that due to physical distancing, we often can’t directly support our friends and family members who are struggling. But even if you can’t give your friend a hug right now, or take them out for dinner, there are ways you can help them cope during a difficult period.

First and foremost, psychotherapist and author Jenny Maenpaa says it’s important to validate your friend’s emotions. “Right now they are feeling a jumble, likely ranging from fear, panic, and sadness to anger, resentment, and bitterness,” she continues. “They might blame themselves, their boss, the government, or any number of other factors that you might find unreasonable.”

As you listen to their complaints, it’s important to allow them to get everything out—and then reset. Remember, sometimes advice is not needed or necessary, but if it is specifically asked for, here are some ways you can support those you care about during this stressful time, depending on what’s happening in their lives:

Your friend lost their job

Considering nearly seven million people filed for unemployment the last week in March, it’s likely you know at least one person who lost his or her job. If that happens to be one of your closest companions, Maenpaa recommends putting on a brave face and becoming their hype person. This means reminding them not to discount or doubt their skill or value—and to keep the global circumstances in perspective.

When they are ready, she suggests offering to look over their résumé and connecting them with people within your community who may help them. “While it’s true that some companies are laying employees off, others are doubling down on their investment in online platforms and digital offerings,” she continues. “Help your friend think about their existing skill set and where they can build more skills.”

It’s also important to shell out the compliments, since losing a job can be a hard blow to the ego, according to clinical psychologist and author Stephanie Newman, PhD. “Many of us derive esteem from work and professional accomplishments,” she says. “Being told we’ve been let go can make us feel like we’re failures or as though we’ve lost a crucial part of our identity.” During this period of transition, reflection (and perhaps, reinvention), help them build confidence by offering reassurance.