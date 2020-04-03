6 ways to learn a foreign language for free while you’re sheltering in place for COVID-19

Your always-home lifestyle presents an unparalleled opportunity to expand your language skills. Why not go immersive? French radio! German podcasts! Spanish recipes for dinner!

Or, you know, just brush up. Much of the world is stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now, the best intensive language programs in the world are free:

Rosetta Stone. The grandfather of language companies is offering free three-month subscriptions to learn any of 22 languages.

Babbel. The course hub just opened up three months of free classes in a dozen languages.

Fabel Cottage. These fun audio and video stories in French, German, Spanish, and Italian are usually locked under subscription, but are now freely accessible.

These fun audio and video stories in French, German, Spanish, and Italian are usually locked under subscription, but are now freely accessible. Conjuguemos. This teachers’ mecca of games, activities, and worksheets in seven languages (including Latin and Korean) is perfect for building an awesome curriculum of the nuts and bolts—verbs, grammar, and vocab. Free during the outbreak.

iCulture. Don't miss Carnegie Learning's immersion package of videos, articles, and songs in French, Spanish, or German, which are free through June.

Mango. The company provides high-speed learning in 70 languages for companies and schools. Their online language portal is freely accessible.

Bonne chance!