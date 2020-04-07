The best joggers and leggings for working from home

Leggings and joggers are officially the pant MVPs of 2020. They’re perfect for lounging, for conference calls, home workouts, a run (or walk) around the block, infrequent missions to collect groceries, movie watching, takeout pick-ups, and all the other things that our strange days consist of. We’ve rounded up the pairs that we’re living in and loving so you can make an excellent addition to your quarantine closet.

Women Reformation Montana Pant

We like Reformation for a lot of reasons. First, the 75% of the company’s clothing is made from natural fibers that are rapidly renewable, plant-based, have a high potential for circularity, or are recycled. Second (but just as important), the brand’s designs are chic, with flattering cuts, interesting design details, and timeless silhouettes. Reformation’s take on comfy, slouchy joggers is right on brand. The Montana Pant has a high rise, side pockets, a slim cut, and comes in a lightweight 100% Tencel Lyocell weave, which is made from eucalyptus trees. Reformation - $178 STV.OV Sweats

As we’ve mentioned before, Outdoor Voices recently managed to launch one of its coolest collabs. And these sweats deserve another glance—and a place in your closet. OV has updated a few key details of the classic sweats we all wore in ’97 by adding a wider (more flattering) waistband, making them in rich hues, and producing them in a super-soft cotton terry fabric. Welcome to sweats gone softer and chicer. Outdoor Voices - $85 Lululemon On the Fly Jogger

Surprise! Lulu does joggers just as well as it does leggings. These joggers have a bit more of a dressed-up feel than the sweat-inspired version from other brands like Outdoor Voices, and can totally pass for “dressing up” these days. They’re made from a sleek, wrinkle-free polyester that has a lighter feel to it, are designed with a medium rise (perfect if you prefer that Goldilocks fit in between a hip-hugger and a high rise), and have the necessary details covered, like front pockets and an adjustable waistband. Lululemon - $118 Alo Yoga Urban Moto Sweatpant

The slender, more fitted design (complete with pin-tucked detailing) of Alo Yoga’s Urban Moto Sweatpant ensures that these joggers don’t overwhelm or weigh down your frame. But despite the tighter, flattering fit, these joggers are still incredibly soft and comfortable. It’s almost like the fact that you’re wearing sweats is your little secret. Alo Yoga - $98

Carbon38 Moto Jogger

This variation on the Urban Moto sweatpant is for women who embrace a little more bagginess, but abhor sloppiness. There’s something effortless and elegant about them, thanks to the high waistline, lightweight French terry fabric, and thoughtful design. Little details like zippered cargo pockets give these joggers a sporty edge Carbon38 - $148 Lululemon In Movement Everlux Tight

Lululemon’s Everlux proprietary fabric is incredibly supportive, breathable, and both soft and cool against the skin. These leggings are perfect for indoors, outdoors, lounging, and working out, with smart features such as a wide waistband that never digs into your sides and perfectly phone-size pockets (that keep your belongings securely in place, even if you’re out for a run). Plus, they have ultra-fast drying capability—so they’ve got your back, whether you’re breaking a sweat during your favorite at-home HIIT workout or spilling a little wine in your lap while watching. Lululemon - $98 Athleta Salutation Stash Pocket Tight

If you prefer leggings that feel buttery soft and offer a gentler amount of support, you can’t go wrong with the Salutation Stash Pocket Tight from Athleta. These leggings feel barely there, thanks to fewer seams, a wide waistband, and a light and soft nylon/lycra blend. Additionally, sizing options are available in petite, tall, plus, and regular fits—so you can get a pair that feels like it’s made for you. Athleta - $98 Men Black Diamond Notion Pant

There’s a strong chance these will be your favorite pants that you’ve ever worn. Made of organic cotton twill that has the perfect hint of stretch, these pants were designed specifically for rock climbers—so they’re durable (like, the scrape-it-across-rocks-and-they-won’t-show-any-signs-of-wear-or-tear kind of durable) and are full of smart features that translate into everyday wear, like deep front pockets, two rear pockets, and a handy hip pocket. Black Diamond - $79 Rhone Commuter Jogger

With a snap button closure, zipper, slim fit, and back trouser pockets, these joggers look like they mean business. But just because they look office-ready doesn’t mean that they skimp on any comfort. Made with a four-way stretch knit fabric, they double as a lounger or active pant with ease. And details like the zippered ankle that allow you to adjust the width of the cuff are both stylish and practical. Rhone - $128 Janji Transit Tech Pant

Yes, you can actually run in joggers, and Janji is here to prove it. These joggers have a refined, modern design (which we love) and are as tech-y as they come. The Transit Tech Pant is stretchy, lightweight, water-resistant (thanks to a DWR finish), fast drying, and comes with smart touches, such as hang loop webbing that doubles as a pass-through for a shirt or light mid layer for hands-free carrying. These pants easily transition from activewear to loungewear, and still look sharp enough to wear into public (when the public becomes a thing again).

