How to manage relationships when everyone in your household is working from home

COVID-19 has upended every aspect of our life, including the way we work. For many office workers who are fortunate to remain employed during this period, that can mean working from home for the foreseeable future. That in itself comes with its challenges, as we’ve discussed in previous episodes. But add other household members to the mix—whether that be spouses, children, siblings, or roommates—and it’s a whole new dilemma altogether.

On this week’s episode of Secrets of the Most Productive People, Anisa Purbasari Horton and Pavithra Mohan discuss their experience working from home while their significant others are also doing the same. They also speak with Dr. Rachel Sussman a New York-based licensed family and marriage therapist and relationship expert, to speak about what couples, parents, and roomates can do to take care of their mental health while keeping their relationships strong. Scott Mebus, head of video and podcasts for Fast Company and Inc., also makes an appearance to talk about what it’s like to be a parent during this time.

You can listen and subscribe to Secrets of the Most Productive People on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, RadioPublic, or wherever you get your podcasts.