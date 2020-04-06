Tracking everyone’s whereabouts won’t stop COVID-19

As countries around the world scramble to fight off the public health nightmare of the COVID-19 pandemic, more are looking to a surprising medicine: surveillance.

Following China, Taiwan, and South Korea’s success in bending the curve of infection, commentators and surveillance vendors are urging governments in the U.S. to replicate their use of invasive surveillance tools, even when it’s unclear whether this technology is actually effective at fighting the coronavirus. Rather than simply accepting tracking with open arms, Americans should be wary of geeks bearing gifts. Today’s startups could do more than squander venture capital dollars—their misguided COVID-19 surveillance measures may cost lives and undermine our democracy.

Widespread surveillance has yet to be implemented across the U.S., but it has become a common pandemic-fighting tool elsewhere. In China, individuals receive a color-coded health rating: green, yellow, or red. While the details of how the system operates are opaque, individuals who are deemed at higher risk are denied access to education, work, or even transit. Get a yellow or a red rating? Sorry, there’s no way to know why, and you certainly can’t appeal. And the details aren’t merely given to health authorities, which would be invasive on its own. Data are also given to police.

In South Korea, quarantines aren’t optional; leaving your home against doctor’s orders is a crime. Enforcing thousands of quarantine orders would be a maddening prospect, but (luckily?) there’s an app for that. The Ministry of the Interior and Safety’s smartphone app tracks users’ GPS location and also ties into a broad network of other monitoring: CCTV, credit card activity, cellphone tower logs, and more. If you test positive for COVID-19, the results will be shared with everyone you’ve spent time with.

In Israel, the government authorized the Shin Bet, the nation’s internal security service, to hack into the phones of civilians who test positive. The Health Ministry is now using data collected on civilians to send text alerts informing them when, according to their digital footprint, they have made contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. For example, the controversial alerts have traced the movements of healthcare providers who already understood their potential exposure.

Though these governments have thrown their weight behind health surveillance, it’s not clear if it actually works. Some countries that flattened the COVID-19 curve have deployed mass surveillance, but it’s been part of a much larger response, including massive testing campaigns, expanded treatment capacity, and countless other public health tools.

And even if some types of surveillance did help abroad, it’s not certain that broad-based cellphone tracking or other invasive measures would be effective in the U.S. For example, it’s unknown how broad-based surveillance impacts voluntary compliance with social distancing and quarantine requirements. As the government seeks greater visibility into the public’s movements, many Americans will seek to evade public monitoring for reasons wholly unrelated to COVID-19. These tools can backfire, driving people into the shadows and chilling the public’s willingness to seek medical treatment. And just as importantly, draconian surveillance tools can foster an adversarial dynamic between the public and health authorities, undermining public support for, and compliance with, social distancing mandates.