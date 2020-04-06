‘Productivity tools can create a cesspool of distraction and speculation.’ Why Slack, Teams, and others aren’t good in crisis

Collaboration apps like Slack and Microsoft Teams like to boast that their products are ideal in a time of uncertainty or crisis.

Not only is this pitch far from accurate, but it’s also reckless. In a world of rapid tech innovation and instant communication, the high stakes of a crisis create a critical need to stand by tried-and-true methods of sharing information.

Productivity tools can create a cesspool of distraction and speculation

To be clear, there is a place and benefit for tools like Slack and Teams. For one, they have lowered the barrier to entry for conversations, leading to flatter hierarchies and a voice for those who were normally silent. They also encourage casual, nonwork conversations among coworkers, and in a way, these tools clear inboxes of many unnecessary emails.

On the flip side, collaboration tools are major distractions, creating severe time management and productivity issues.

Slack and Teams create a perilous choice for employees every day. Do I stop working and dig through this Slack conversation in case there was something important? Or do I ignore my notifications, get to work, and risk missing critical information? While this “risk” is present on a normal day, in a time of crisis, it’s elevated to dangerous levels. This is especially true as the volume of messages rises beyond anything we have experienced before.

With Slack, Teams, and other similar tools, organizations have inadvertently created environments where information goes unchecked and largely unchallenged. When a massive crisis takes place, everyone around the virtual water cooler has a chance to chime in and help fuel the panic. And because these tools often go unchecked, managers are unable to monitor rapid conversations, decisions, and speculation.

On the most popular communication and collaboration apps, everyone’s message is on the same playing field. In a crisis, no message is upheld as a clear, reliable directive.