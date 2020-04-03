What FDR, Churchill, and Shackleton can teach us about leadership during the coronavirus crisis

As a historian at the Harvard Business School, I study courageous leaders, especially men and women working in crisis situations. When I began this work, almost 20 years ago, I never imagined living through turbulence of this magnitude. I could not foresee that we would all be swept up in such a high-stakes moment, characterized by great uncertainty and collective fear.

Although we’re facing unprecedented times, there is much we can take from history.

We can learn from courageous leaders like Abraham Lincoln who led the nation through the crucible of the Civil War and ended slavery; Franklin Roosevelt, who rallied America through the Great Depression; Winston Churchill, who helped Britain—and thus the world—hold the line against fascism in 1940 and 1941; and Diane Nash, who organized sit-ins and mobilized students in civil disobedience during the civil rights movement in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Perhaps most relevant for this period of extreme isolation is Ernest Shackleton, the Antarctic explorer whose ship was locked in the ice in early 1915 and then sunk, leaving him and his 27 men to fight for survival thousands of miles from civilization. They had few material resources to rely on, save for three lifeboats, canned goods, and some stores they salvaged from the vessel. But the most important asset in surviving more than 18 months on the ice was Shackleton’s leadership, particularly the collective determination he fostered in his men to beat the odds and get home safely. How did the explorer do this? He focused on the engagement, outlook, and cohesion of the team.

The core attributes and behaviors that Shackleton and his crew relied on are essential to helping our country and the world navigate both the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic fallout.

Strong leaders quickly get comfortable with widespread ambiguity and chaos, recognizing that they do not have a crisis playbook. Instead, they commit themselves and their followers to navigating point-to-point through the turbulence, adjusting, improvising, and redirecting as the situation changes and credible information emerges. Courageous leaders also understand they will make mistakes along the way and they will have to pivot quickly as this happens, acknowledging mistakes and learning as they go.

Perceptive leaders address the fear of their followers without feeding it. Ernest Shackleton called this work of the leader “dispensing mental medicine,” and it was vital to the success of his against-all-odds mission. He knew that in a volatile and dangerous environment, collective determination, solidarity, and a shared purpose among his team were indispensable elements of success, partly because these aspects helped dial down fear.