8 smart tips to help you sleep better during the COVID-19 crisis

If the stress you are feeling during these uncertain times is getting in the way of good sleep, you certainly are not alone.

Long before the pandemic, in the first national study of self-reported healthy sleep (seven or more hours), the CDC found that in 2015 one-third of Americans were not getting enough sleep on a regular basis. And the same study found that 60% of people who were unemployed were not regularly getting good sleep. This led to Wayne Giles, MD, then the director of the CDC’s Division of Population Health, to state that “As a nation, we’re not getting enough sleep.” Sleep deprivation leads to lost productivity because it causes a loss of mental clarity, focus, and creativity. A 2016 RAND study found that this loss of sleep costs the American economy an estimated $411 billion and an estimated 1.2 million workdays in lost productivity every year. They estimated that if people who slept less than six hours a day started sleeping six to seven hours a day, this would add $226.4 billion to the U.S. economy.

Waking up every day to more bad news while trying to manage life under lockdown is not conducive to falling asleep and staying asleep. For those of you already sleep-deprived from the usual daily grind, now is the time to really focus on building good sleep habits, because getting good sleep puts us in a good mood and builds our immune system. Some leaders talk about how little sleep they need to perform every day, but the truth is very few people can do without the recommended six to eight hours. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine suggests a minimum of seven hours of sleep is necessary for optimal health and well-being. Not getting those seven hours on a regular basis is associated with negative health outcomes such as hypertension, stroke, obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and mental health issues. So when it comes to getting good sleep I like to say: six is the fix, seven is heaven, and eight is great.

But how do you get good sleep when your life is a bit upside down, you are afraid for your health and that of your loved ones, and you’re worried about your employment status?

Here are a few simple strategies. If these strategies don’t help and you find yourself suffering from insomnia several times a week, you should consult with your healthcare provider to make sure there are no sleep disorders or underlying health conditions.

1. Reduce stress and stay calm

It’s not easy, but you can manage the stress in your life and stay centered and grounded through these difficult times. Whether you use a mindfulness practice, an exercise routine or journaling, or talking with a loved one, getting rid of stress helps you fall asleep and stay asleep.

2. Restrict your use of caffeine or nicotine

If you’re not able to fall asleep, then you may be getting too much of these substances or using them at times that disrupt your sleep. First, get rid of caffeine after noon. Yes, I know. Getting alert and staying alert all day may need a java or tobacco boost, especially if you’re not sleeping well and are tired during the day. But caffeine is a stimulant, so try other ways to stay awake, such as slowly drinking a glass of water (dehydration often makes us sleepy), getting up and moving around, or some herbal tea such as ginger or peppermint that can give you a decaffeinated boost.