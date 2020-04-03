Here’s how you can get 500 hours of free HBO content for quarantine bingeing

Who: HBO

Why we care: Everybody has a “one day” show. Not a show you watch all in one day, but a show you have vague plans to one day watch, when you finally find the time. For many of us—though obviously not all of us—that time is now.

And for anyone who counts The Sopranos, The Wire, or Six Feet Under among their bucket list shows, HBO is sending out one hell of a quarantine care package.

The network is promoting the public safety push in the time of coronavirus with its new #StayHomeBoxOffice campaign, making 500 hours of programming available for free to social distancing viewers.

Starting on Friday, April 3, anyone bereft of entertainment can simply log on to HBO Now or HBO Go to unlock a tempting mix of original series, documentaries, and 20 Warner Bros. movies at no cost. As Variety notes, the motive here may not be purely altruistic, as the free content also serves as a sample platter for potential subscribers of the upcoming HBO Max, but the results are the same either way.

Have a look below at all the offerings now up for grabs, and plan your quarantine viewing accordingly.