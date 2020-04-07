Now is a great time to make some mediocre art

If your social media feeds are filled with photos of banana bread, rudimentary watercolor paintings, and beginner sewing projects, it may be more than just people acting out of boredom. They’re likely getting other benefits from those efforts, too.

Creative practices can offer a buffer against stress and anxiety, says Girija Kaimal, an associate professor in Drexel University’s creative arts therapies PhD program and president-elect of the American Art Therapy Association. Creating things, especially in the face of uncertainty, fear, or other distressing and unsettling emotions, is an innate drive, she says.

“It speaks to our own individual identity and our need to have a sense of agency and control over our lives and over our time,” Kaimal adds.

How it helps

There’s never been a better time for that sense of control, as anxiety about getting sick and/or losing income pervades our lives. Finding a way to alleviate those worries can have positive effects on both mental and physical health. As I previously wrote for Fast Company, researchers have found that creative pursuits can be mindfulness exercises.

Practicing simple creative acts on a regular basis can give you a psychological boost, according to a 2016 study in the Journal of Positive Psychology. A 2010 review of more than 100 studies of art’s impact on health revealed that pursuits like music, writing, dance, painting, pottery, drawing, and photography improved medical outcomes, mental health, social networks, and positive identity. It was published in the American Journal of Public Health.

And it’s not just art: Activities like cooking, baking, and gardening were linked to more positive well-being, according to research published in the Journal of Happiness in 2018.

Other research found that a creative practice is the gift that keeps on giving: In 2016 research, Kaimal and her team found that, after 45 minutes of making art, subjects reported feeling more relaxed and their cortisol levels were lower. And they also, said the practice gave them a desire to make more art.