Satya Nadella: ‘Absolutely, tech does owe something back to the society’

When I talked to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella last week, I’d just finished Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott’s excellent book , Reprogramming the American Dream, about AI’s potential to include rural America in the future growth of the economy. Evenly distributing the goodness of technologies such as AI across geography and class lines might go a long way toward healing some of the resentment in less populous states for “the coastal elite” (including tech workers). I asked Nadella how this might happen, and whether big tech companies like his are obligated to make sure the wealth generated by AI benefits everyone. Along with answering my questions, he questioned whether “aggregator” companies (he didn’t name names, though Facebook leaped to my mind) may feel such an obligation.

Nadella’s quotes have been lightly edited for clarity.

Laying the groundwork

“We have to get the basics right. Let’s as a nation really make sure that broadband connectivity is distributed evenly. Let’s just make sure that the basics of education and healthcare are available. Then you can have the ingenuity of our system, where there’s entrepreneurial energy that’s more evenly distributed. What people like Steve Case (ex-AOL CEO and rural-startup investor) and others are doing to bring new sources of risk capital to those markets can be tapped into because there are people with skills and a dream, they can go on to create new jobs. They can revolutionize quote-unquote traditional industries.”

On consumer tech and growth

“You can talk about AI, just given all the breakthroughs in [natural-language] speech or breakthroughs in [computer] vision or whatever is the latest and greatest tech breakthrough. And then you can even talk about it in terms of its application in a very narrow way. If you look at even the last 10 years, I feel all of the progress in tech, the fact that it’s not showing up broadly in productivity stats, is because it’s being very narrowly used in the consumer sphere. Which is important, which is awesome, it creates surplus there and it’s great. But it’s not sufficient.

You’ve got to have at the core of your existence your sense of purpose and mission.”

“It’s not like everybody needs to create a new consumer internet startup. It can be a new digital manufacturing startup. It can be an agri-tech startup. There can be many other things that could be gold if you have the people with the dream, people with the capital, and the people with the skills to go drive those.

“We at Microsoft, as a platform provider, say, ‘Look, let’s not just talk about the consumer-driven economy,’ which we realize is 70% of the economy. But in order to get back to 3%, 4%, or 5% growth, and, more importantly, growth that is more equitably distributed either geographically, rural, urban, or by sector, it can’t just be about consumer internet companies doing well. Every sector of the economy needs to do well, because the most malleable resource we have is AI, software, digital.”

On education

“Having grown up in India and then come to the United States, sometimes when people in the U.S. talk about these problems, you look at it and say, ‘Wow, we have a lot of advantages!’ The fact the public school education is available broadly is a luxury of the developed world. But given this is the largest economy in the world, the richest country in the world, can we aspire for more? Absolutely. What are we getting wrong?