Alexis Ohanian on what brands should—and shouldn’t!–be saying right now

At the beginning of March, healthcare startup Ro—parent to brands Roman, Rory, and Zero–launched a free tele-health coronavirus risk tool, where people who may be experiencing signs or symptoms of the virus can get an online assessment, that’s reviewed by a physician. The company then connects patients in need with a medical provider for a free consultation.

Ro's #COVID19 telehealth assessment is now live in all 50 states & D.C. Visit https://t.co/9zUyzxZevz to complete a free, online #coronavirus risk assessment, and if appropriate, connect with a U.S.-licensed provider via message, phone, or video. #FlattenTheCurve pic.twitter.com/XiIRmPNfV2 — Ro (@ro) March 19, 2020

This is a prime example of a company seeing an opportunity to help during this crisis, in a way that plays to its brand and product strengths.

Investor and Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian is a Ro board member. He says for Ro, the free tool isn’t a self-serving move. “The free assessment tool is the right thing to do, and that’s a sensible way to be able to talk to people about it, because diagnosis is a key part in helping to curb this,” says Ohanian. “If we aren’t doing that well, we’re all worse off for much longer.”

As managing partner at Initialized Capital, Ohanian and his firm advise a wide range of startups, including Instacart, Patreon, Atoms footwear, Opendoor, Coinbase, and AdQuick. He and his partners have been talking constantly to their partner companies about how to communicate with customers and the public during this crisis.

“This is not the time to try to get the vast majority of stories out,” he says. “Both from a sensitivity standpoint, but also the futility of breaking through. It’s not the time to announce fundraising news, not the time to announce most things. It’s only appropriate if you have something where your business naturally aligns with what’s going on, and Ro is the obvious example there.”

For companies doing well before this hit, Ohanian says they’re going to more easily see opportunities to help emerge. Those struggling have bigger priorities.