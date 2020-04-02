UPDATES: COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdowns across the globe are actually causing the Earth to move less

[Video: Space Space/Pexels]
By Connie Lin2 minute Read

With roughly one-third of the world’s population on lockdown, our planet has fallen silent. So silent, in fact, that the Earth has quite literally stilled—a reduction in the hum of human activity has caused a decrease in the Earth’s crust vibrations, scientists say.

As Nature explains, on a daily basis, various man-powered movements contribute to seismic background noise: engines firing up at a power plant, a truck roaring down a highway, the rumbling of a train pulling into a station. Individually they’re insignificant, but taken together they weave a blanket of high-frequency sounds that make it more difficult for seismologists to detect signals occurring at the same frequency, such as a brewing volcano or the aftershocks of an earthquake.

But with many of these motions on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers are observing less seismic background noise. Seismologists at the Royal Observatory of Belgium in Brussels noticed that vibrations due to human activity dropped by about one-third after the city introduced coronavirus containment measures, according to seismometer data.

And seismologists across the globe are seeing the same effect. Stephen Hicks, a faculty member in the Department of Earth Science and Engineering at Imperial College London, posted to Twitter a graph showing lower average seismic noise levels in the United Kingdom following a government-ordered lockdown:

Celeste Labedz, a geophysics PhD candidate at the California Institute of Technology, also reported lower noise levels in Los Angeles:

This respite in seismic noise, while it lasts, will allow scientists to better study the natural activity of the Earth’s crust, such as those who use the vibrations from crashing ocean waves to track volcanic activity, or those responsible for triangulating the location of an earthquake’s aftershocks.

One of the very few positives to come of the coronavirus crisis has been the opportunity for us to appreciate the joys of nature, and now, for us to better understand the workings of this planet that we inhabit. So let’s allow ourselves this spring of hope—we need it more than ever.

