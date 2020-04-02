Coronavirus lockdowns across the globe are actually causing the Earth to move less

With roughly one-third of the world’s population on lockdown, our planet has fallen silent. So silent, in fact, that the Earth has quite literally stilled—a reduction in the hum of human activity has caused a decrease in the Earth’s crust vibrations, scientists say.

As Nature explains, on a daily basis, various man-powered movements contribute to seismic background noise: engines firing up at a power plant, a truck roaring down a highway, the rumbling of a train pulling into a station. Individually they’re insignificant, but taken together they weave a blanket of high-frequency sounds that make it more difficult for seismologists to detect signals occurring at the same frequency, such as a brewing volcano or the aftershocks of an earthquake.

But with many of these motions on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers are observing less seismic background noise. Seismologists at the Royal Observatory of Belgium in Brussels noticed that vibrations due to human activity dropped by about one-third after the city introduced coronavirus containment measures, according to seismometer data.

And seismologists across the globe are seeing the same effect. Stephen Hicks, a faculty member in the Department of Earth Science and Engineering at Imperial College London, posted to Twitter a graph showing lower average seismic noise levels in the United Kingdom following a government-ordered lockdown:

The #covid19UK lockdown as seen by a seismometer. This week has seen a reduction in average daytime background seismic noise level (purple line). Data is from @BGSseismology station SWN1 located close to the M4 motorway, so this probably reflects less traffic out on the roads. pic.twitter.com/uNhtKmeCdf — Stephen Hicks ???????? (@seismo_steve) March 26, 2020

Celeste Labedz, a geophysics PhD candidate at the California Institute of Technology, also reported lower noise levels in Los Angeles: