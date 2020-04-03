Is this crisis actually helping to boost Facebook’s image? It’s complicated

This week Facebook joined the chorus of recent brand advertising aimed at reflecting and inspiring solidarity, empathy, resolve—and just a bit of brand loyalty—among us all amid this crisis.

Its new ad starts with an emotive piano score over empty streets, classrooms, buses, and store shelves. There are people in masks, people in hospital beds, people in tears. All of the images backed by the narration of poet Kate Tempest reading her beautiful—and remarkably prescient—2019 poem “People’s Faces.”

Then the bleak images give way to those of people in touch online, people laughing, smiling, talking, posting what they’re doing, how they’re feeling—all on Facebook. “We’re never lost if we can find each other,” says the tagline, then a link to the company’s COVID-19 support page for those who need help or can offer it.

Created by the ad agency Droga5, along with Facebook’s own marketing team, it’s a fantastic piece of advertising.

It also illustrates how this crisis may actually be doing more to rehabilitate Facebook’s image than the company has been able to manage itself in what was a three-year apology tour.

Here we have a company that has a cornucopia of issues around data and personal privacy, the spread and manipulation of misinformation, not fact-checking political ads, mishandling Instagram passwords, and the dire consequences of providing the world with an unregulated broadcasting tool, among others.

In its first-ever Super Bowl commercial just a couple of months ago, Facebook consciously aimed its spotlight at users rather than the company or its product. The underlying message being that this is about you, not their control—and profiting—over the communication and information of more than 2.7 billion people.