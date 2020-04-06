The COVID-19 economy is devastating for creative workers. Here’s how to navigate it

To say that the coronavirus crisis will devastate the creative community is an understatement. Design and other creative industries rely heavily on freelancers and independent studios, both of which are seeing their work dry up and earnings plummet. According to a recent study conducted by the Freelancer’s Union, 85% of freelance visual artists and photographers report contract cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic, and 91% of freelancers expect to lose income in the coming weeks.

The federal government recently passed the CARES Act—a $2 trillion stimulus package to provide economic relief amid record filings for unemployment and business closures across the country. For those in creative industries, there are two key components to pay attention to: new and expanded unemployment benefits (to include freelance workers) and relief for small businesses. But there are additional resources outside the stimulus package too, and I’ve compiled a list of them below.

Unemployment benefits for independent designers

The stimulus package will provide an additional $600 a week to those who qualify for unemployment or for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits for up to four months. (Unemployment benefits are typically about half your average weekly salary.)

What is Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, exactly? It’s a provision that expands the benefit to include those who are not typically eligible to receive unemployment but who have not been able to work due to the coronavirus, including independent contractors or those with a limited work history or who are self-employed—freelance designers, that means you. It can also provide 13 additional weeks of unemployment benefits on top of the average 26 weeks. The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program runs through December 31, 2020. So if your work dries up between now and then, you might be eligible to file for unemployment. Keep in mind, however, that you must first apply for regular unemployment insurance and be denied to be eligible for PUA, according to this list of COVID-19 resources for freelancers, artists, and gig workers based in New York.

Benefits for small businesses: Agencies and studios

Good news for agencies and small studios: Businesses can now get government assistance to meet payroll and keep workers on staff. Under the program outlined in section 2108 of the CARES Act, an employer can reduce employees’ hours rather than resort to layoffs. The employees are then eligible for pro-rated unemployment benefits, and the government would pay the costs that businesses incur by continuing to pay workers through December 31, 2020, according to a document by the House Committee on Finance.

The U.S. Small Business Administration also launched the Paycheck Protection Program, which offers loans to help businesses keep employees on payroll. The loan is forgivable if all employees are kept on for eight weeks, and the loan is used for payroll, rent, mortgage payments, and utilities. Forgiveness will be reduced if your full-time headcount goes down or salaries decrease, according to the SBA site.

Employers faced with closing their doors due to the coronavirus could also be eligible for an “employee retention credit,” ie., a payroll tax credit. It applies to 50% of the wages you pay employees between March 13 and December 31, and maxes out at the first $10,000 in compensation.