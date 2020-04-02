Remembering Adam Schlesinger, the unparalleled master of pop songs for movies and TV

All too often, though, movies fudge it when it comes to showing that a musician is great at his or her craft.

The default tends to be a scene like this one, from 2005’s Be Cool, where we know that Christina Milian’s character is an incredible singer/songwriter mainly from the utterly sent expressions on the faces of John Travolta and Uma Thurman while they listen to her belt an original tune.

The song’s not bad, but it’s not so transcendent that it performs its plot function: to convince other characters (and us) that this is a once-in-a-generation talent. We have to look at Travolta’s O-face to get that sense. I don’t blame Christina Milian for the uncanny valley here. The degree of difficulty in creating a fictitious hit song that sounds like a real hit is nearly impossible.

But there was one person who managed to do it. Twice.

Adam Schlesinger—who passed away at age 52 on Wednesday night, from complications due to the coronavirus—was an expert earworm wrangler. He was a master of catchy songs that felt neither cynical nor derivative. He fronted the peerless power pop band Fountains of Wayne, whose stacked catalog is often reduced to the inescapable single “Stacey’s Mom,” and he was a close collaborator with Rachel Bloom on the Emmy-winning songs in her musical TV show, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. But his two contributions to the musical cinematic universe were what, in this writer’s estimation, made him a full-blown legend.

First, he created the titular song in Tom Hanks’s directorial debut, That Thing You Do!, a sunny 1960s slice of one-hit wonderful. Can you hear the song right now, just from reading those words? That’s the power of indelible songwriting. It’s something you almost never hear in a fake hit song because if a musician is capable of producing such an undeniable jam, why waste it on a movie, where somebody else gets to sing it? Adam Schlesinger’s gift to the world was that he didn’t consider it a waste.