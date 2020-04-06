To stomp out COVID-19, America will need a better warning system

Even as America continues to see the death toll of COVID-19 rise, the unfortunate reality is that this pandemic will follow us for many months even after cases decline. Experts suggest we’ll weather 18 months of outbreaks across the globe before we have a vaccine, which means we might not shelter in place just once to get the virus under control. Rather, our behavior will need to be rapidly tweaked, city-by-city, as new cases crop up, to thwart new exponential spread.

Which is why Andy Slavitt, the former Acting Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services appointed by President Obama, has a suggestion: “We’re going to need to find a way to communicate [threats and appropriate behaviors] as they come and go, and we need a national standard,” says Slavitt, who’s also the founder of healthcare nonprofit United States of Care. His solution, which he says he’s proposed to the White House, is to build a nationwide, color-coded alert system much like the Department of Homeland Security implemented to warn of terrorist attacks following 9/11—or much like New Zealand has implemented to warn about COVID-19 right now.

The other thing we must do is develop a color coded system like we did after 9-11 to indicate safety levels and restrictions while we get to a vaccine. New Zealand has. 16/ pic.twitter.com/budwUdOJLL — Andy Slavitt @ ???? (@ASlavitt) March 26, 2020

New Zealand’s alert system is a four-stage, color-coded gradient. Each color comes with its own specific instructions. It transitions from a low alert, where people can freely roam but avoid mass gatherings of 500 or more (yellow), through two shades of orange, which suggest at-risk people stay home and prohibits mass gatherings, to red, which is basically the status in which most of us are living now: businesses are closed, travel is restricted, and citizens are instructed to stay home.

“You’re just going to need to communicate [with that style of shorthand]. I think it’s a sensible way,” says Slavitt, while clarifying that a national COVID-19 color system should actually allow every city and region to declare its own state of emergency on a day-to-day basis. Local health commissioners would monitor any new COVID-19 cases and adjust the local color warnings in response. (Yes, that’s a lot of responsibility placed on local governments, and it’s hard to imagine it being implemented to equal success in every locale across the country. But to Slavitt, it’s our best option for tracking so many regionally specific outbreaks.)

Why Colors?

But why use a system of colors? Why is that approach more helpful than unfettered text? Used properly, research has shown that cues like colors, numbers, and icons can lower the cognitive load, or mental effort, of understanding information, and these cues can make it easier to remember said information, too.

As such, Deborah Adler, a design specialist in medical projects, best known for designing a lauded medication bottle for Target in the mid-aughts, agrees that New Zealand’s color-coded approach makes a lot of sense.