Jaw-dropping 6.7 million Americans apply for new unemployment benefits in a week

An absolutely stunning number of Americans applied for new unemployment benefits last week: 6.65 million.

The previous week, 3.3 million people applied for new unemployment benefits, which had blown through the previous nearly four-decade-old record by approximately three-fold. This means that approximately 6.3% of working Americans applied for initial unemployment in the past two weeks as the coronavirus pandemic caused job losses across the country—creating a sudden spike in joblessness that the U.S. has never before seen.

The highest hit states were:

California : 878,727

: 878,727 Pennsylvania : 405,880

: 405,880 New York : 366,403

: 366,403 Michigan: 311,086

According to the Department of Labor’s weekly news release, “nearly every state providing comments” cited COVID-19.

These numbers blow through estimates, which had predicted five million new claims. Unemployment offices have been wildly overwhelmed by the streams of applicants.