UPDATES: COVID-19
advertisement
advertisement

Jaw-dropping 6.7 million Americans apply for new unemployment benefits in a week

Jaw-dropping 6.7 million Americans apply for new unemployment benefits in a week
[Photo: John Nacion/NurPhoto via Getty Images]
By Arianne Cohen1 minute Read

An absolutely stunning number of Americans applied for new unemployment benefits last week: 6.65 million.

The previous week, 3.3 million people applied for new unemployment benefits, which had blown through the previous nearly four-decade-old record by approximately three-fold. This means that approximately 6.3% of working Americans applied for initial unemployment in the past two weeks as the coronavirus pandemic caused job losses across the country—creating a sudden spike in joblessness that the U.S. has never before seen.

The highest hit states were:

  • California: 878,727
  • Pennsylvania: 405,880
  • New York: 366,403
  • Michigan: 311,086

[Image: courtesy of the Department of Labor]
According to the Department of Labor’s weekly news release, “nearly every state providing comments” cited COVID-19.

These numbers blow through estimates, which had predicted five million new claims. Unemployment offices have been wildly overwhelmed by the streams of applicants.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life