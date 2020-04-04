With bars and restaurants closed, boozing at home is booming

Leanne Favre is mixing up a Brooklyn Borough, a tropical twist on the Moscow Mule that uses white rum in place of vodka and adds pineapple and Angostura bitters. Normally, she’d be making it for customers at Leyenda, the Brooklyn bar she worked at before nonessential businesses were shut down in New York during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now she’s live-streaming on Instagram, showing anyone how they can make the drink for themselves during stay-at-home orders across the country and around the world.

This is the second of a planned 50-drink tutorial series called Tip Your Bartender, hosted by Punch, an online magazine focused on drinks and drinking culture. Each stream is a fundraiser for a different closed bar around the country, with viewers encouraged to Venmo money to a fund for idled workers.

All across the internet, mixologists are sharing their recipes and tricks with housebound drink lovers, sometimes in support of a cause, sometimes just to reach out. “You’re seeing not just the [professional] bartenders on social media, but these home bartenders come out of the woodwork and use social as a way to connect to their people,” says Talia Baiocchi, the founder and editor-in-chief of Punch.

“I think we will continue seeing bartender-led content on social platforms, both branded and organic, during this time,” says Tyler Zielinski, a bartender, bar consultant, and journalist. “It fills a creative need for creative individuals like bartenders and also serves consumers who are looking to stay busy at home.”

The rise of the home bar

COVID-19 shutdowns are devastating what’s called the on-premise alcohol industry. Bars are shuttered across the country, and restaurants are limping by on takeout and delivery orders. “We’re down 93% in business,” says Bricia Lopez, co-owner of Guelaguetza, a James Beard Award-winning Mexican Oaxacan restaurant in Los Angeles. “We don’t do sandwiches. We’re not a fast food place,” she says. “We are an experience. We’re a destination spot.”

Guelaguetza is also famous for its wide selection of mezcal, the smoky-flavored cousin of tequila. California has loosened state rules, allowing restaurants to sell alcohol, even cocktails, as part of takeout and delivery orders. But drinking is best as a social experience, says Lopez. In place of guests having three $14 cocktails each during an evening at a packed restaurant bar, a few customers are buying a single bottle of mezcal cocktails for $26.

So drinking culture, like everything else, has moved to the home. What the industry calls “off-premise” alcohol sales—those that don’t take place in bars and restaurants—are soaring. According to data from Nielsen, they were up 55% for the week ending March 21 (versus the same week last year). And the portion purchased online is through the roof: up 243%. Grocery delivery service Instacart reports that the number of orders containing alcohol has grown more than 75% in March.