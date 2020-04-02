UPDATES: COVID-19
  • 7:57 am
  

COVID-19 case capacity maps predict when your area will run out of healthcare resources

By Arianne Cohen1 minute Read

Want to know precisely how threatened your region’s healthcare system is by COVID-19? A new dashboard by healthcare analytics company Definitive Healthcare pinpoints how many days until hospitals in your region reach “capacity failure,” which is code for “people will die because care is unavailable.” Here are a few examples:

  • Portland, Oregon: 18 days
  • Los Angeles: 14 days
  • Seattle, Chicago, and Boston: 9 days
  • Philadelphia: 4 days
  • New York: 0 days. (Severe case capacity: 513. Severe cases: 1,294. Remaining percent capacity: 0%.)

Click here to find your own region. You can also see each county’s ICU bed count, ventilator use, number of COVID-19 cases, severe case count, and remaining percent capacity. It is helpful—and by helpful we mean terrifying.

All this pivotal information is yours if you’re patient, because the chart holding the goods you want to see is not especially browser friendly. We had to expand our browsers rightward to view the whole chart, and it is a little hard to use. But it’s well worth it if you can get past the bugs.

