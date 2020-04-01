Companies hiring for ‘essential’ positions get free LinkedIn job postings right now

From making masks and sanitizer to ventilators, many companies are scrambling to do their part to support others who are working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
For its part, LinkedIn is offering free resources to companies around the world that are hiring to meet the increasing demand for workers across essential industries. LinkedIn hopes that it can connect its professional network of over 675 million members with essential businesses looking to hire those with the skills needed for critical roles.
In a statement, the company explained that LinkedIn will offer the following:
- Free job postings for essential businesses: Healthcare companies including medical-device, medical-practice, and mental-health-care organizations, as well as warehouses, supermarkets, freight delivery services, and disaster relief nonprofits, will be able to post open positions at no cost over the next three months.
- Urgent jobs on LinkedIn’s jobs home page: The visibility of these jobs in a special section will help job seekers spot open positions, and the jobs will be displayed to people who list matching skills on their LinkedIn profile. People with relevant skills will also receive automatic alerts for these jobs
- Call for volunteers: Healthcare organizations and disaster relief nonprofits that have an increased need for volunteers to assist with the various efforts to combat COVID-19 can tap the newly expanded Recruiting for Good program. This aids in finding and screening talent for both paid and volunteer positions.