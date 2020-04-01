Companies hiring for ‘essential’ positions get free LinkedIn job postings right now

From making masks and sanitizer to ventilators, many companies are scrambling to do their part to support others who are working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

For its part, LinkedIn is offering free resources to companies around the world that are hiring to meet the increasing demand for workers across essential industries. LinkedIn hopes that it can connect its professional network of over 675 million members with essential businesses looking to hire those with the skills needed for critical roles.

In a statement, the company explained that LinkedIn will offer the following: