Air traffic data shows less crowded skies since the coronavirus spread

By Harrison Weber1 minute Read

As COVID-19 tore from one region to the next over the last month, the travel restrictions and flight cuts that followed transformed our skies.

Data visualizations from flight-tracking service Flightradar24 show how air traffic has plummeted, so far most visibly in the final week of March, when commercial flights dropped by 55% compared to 2019 levels, according to the firm. February was a different story, as global commercial air traffic dropped just 4.3% for the month compared to the previous year, most significantly in China.

Flightradar24’s March visualizations show how North American cuts trailed those in Europe, roughly following the path of the outbreak. The tracking service anticipates that the trend will continue, as U.S. airlines cut tens of thousands of flights, one after another.

