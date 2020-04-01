Animals have the cities all to themselves, and they’re loving it

One of the only bright spots in the past few weeks—amid the mounting death toll and enormous job losses and persistent cloud of gloom that has descended over the world—is seeing the natural world make a bit of a comeback as humans shelter in place to stop the spread of COVID-19. Almost every day, my glum mood is brightened by seeing a tweet with a video of animals roaming cities and suburbs around the world.

(Yes, there have been a few fraudulent images out there, like those photos that purported to show dolphins in the canals of Venice and year-old video of a mama boar roaming an Italian town with her piglets, but plenty of real ones, too)

Even here in New York City, as I took a walk in Prospect Park, the sounds and sensations of spring seemed even more intense. I can’t recall seeing so many happy robins and bluebirds and cardinals and squirrels roaming the woods and the meadows, jauntily parading around the park as if they own it—which they do, for now, as we all remain trapped within our four walls, waiting for this pandemic to end. (If you do a search for animals in Twitter, the first results are “animals taking over” and “animals returning.”)

Here are some of those moments. Maybe they’ll help relieve the despair for a few minutes of your day.

#Coyotes are enjoying the empty streets of San Francisco. Seeing one during the day is not necessarily cause for alarm, but keep an eye on your pets. https://t.co/a2fDpI2m7E — SF Environment ♻️???? (@SFEnvironment) March 30, 2020

Ducks on the Las Vegas Strip