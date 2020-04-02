Apple’s Dark Sky acquisition could be bad news for indie weather apps

When Apple acquires a popular app, it’s often bad news for the people who use it. Just look at the fate of apps such as Swell , Hopstop , and Texture , all of which shut down after being bought by Apple.

But Apple’s latest acquisition, the popular weather app Dark Sky, affects more than just the app’s users. Apple isn’t merely shutting down the Android version of the app—it’s also planning to cut off other weather apps that rely on Dark Sky’s data, both on iOS and Android. When that happens at the end of 2021, independent weather apps such as Carrot, Weather Line, and Partly Sunny will no longer have access to inexpensive, hyperlocal weather forecasts. (Dark Sky’s own iOS app will continue to work for now, and the Android version will work for existing users through July 1.)

“I think the effect of this is going to be tons of apps will have to sunset because they won’t have the time or energy to switch,” says Jonas Downey, the cocreator of Hello Weather for iOS and Android. “Or if they want to switch, [Dark Sky’s] competitors are expensive, and they won’t be able to afford it.”

More than just a weather app

Although weather apps abound on both iOS and Android, the vast majority don’t provide their own forecasts. Instead, they pay for access to weather data from suppliers such as AccuWeather or Foreca, then present the forecasts in their own unique ways. Carrot, for instance, injects a bit of humor into its weather descriptions, while Appy Weather presents forecasts in a way that almost resembles a social media feed.

Dark Sky is different. Much like the suppliers that other apps rely on, Dark Sky pulls in raw data from public sources such as the National Weather Service, then uses that data to create its own forecasts. The big hook for Dark Sky isn’t its slick presentation but its use of machine learning models to predict the weather based on a user’s precise location. If it’s going to rain outside your house in the next 10 minutes, for instance, Dark Sky can send a warning accordingly.

While Dark Sky is best known as a standalone app, it also acts as a supplier, allowing third-party developers to pay for access to its forecasts. And compared to other sources, the Dark Sky API is often the cheapest, so it’s especially attractive to independent weather app developers operating on small budgets.

Downey says that when Hello Weather got started in 2015, it chose Dark Sky as a data source because of its pay-as-you-go model. While most weather providers use tiered pricing that quickly becomes cost-prohibitive for small developers, Dark Sky allows a certain number of free forecast requests per day, then charges tiny fractions of a penny for each additional request after a developer hits the free limit. He’s not aware of any services that have a similar model.