J. K. Rowling launches Harry Potter at Home, casting a charm against quarantine boredom

J. K. Rowling is supplying a welcome dose of magic during the COVID-19 pandemic with Harry Potter at Home.

Announced today, the website aims to be a hub for all things Harry Potter, including craft tutorials, quizzes, educator resources, and more.

Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch https://t.co/cPg0dZpexB pic.twitter.com/i0ZjTplVoU — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2020

“Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic,” Rowling said on Twitter.

Through Harry Potter at Home, the first book in the series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, will be available for free on Audible and digital library supplier Overdrive. Rowling also announced an open license on her books, easing the usual copyright permissions to allow teachers to record themselves reading any book in the series and sharing the video with their students.

And, as the website states, that’s just the start, as Rowling and her team promise to “keep finding new ways to bring magic into your world during this time.”

Check out more information on Harry Potter at Home here.