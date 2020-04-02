How Big Tech survives recessions and always comes out stronger

As an analyst, I’ve been involved with the tech industry for 40 years now and have lived through at least five recessions during that time. I’ve noticed that many of the tech companies that survive them share some things in common.

The great recession caused by the housing bubble in 2007-2008 was devastating for some industries. Some, like the auto industry, needed bailout money to survive. Tech stocks took some hard hits, but the industry survived and eventually recovered. It was during the same period that I learned a valuable lesson about the resilience of tech companies in periods of economic downturn.

I was working with Intel’s CEO at the time, the late Paul Otellini, and his marketing team. The mood inside Intel was a bit dour, as it was inside most companies. During a meeting a few months into the recession, a few of us asked Otellini how the recession might impact the chip company he led.

His answer was brilliant. He said that recessions come and go, and some are worse than others. While some companies might hunker down and slow down their research and development, Intel had no intention of doing that. Intel, he said, would increase its R&D budget in preparation for a time in the near future when demand for the company’s products would rise again. When that time came, he said, he wanted Intel to be ready with innovative products to meet the needs of its customers.

“Invest more during recessionary times” seems to be a real mantra with many of the tech CEOs I have spoken to. They understand that they can’t stand still. They must be ready when people’s confidence and ability to buy new products rebound.

Given the potential impact on world markets caused by COVID-19 and the recent oil price war, most economists believe that we could be headed for another worldwide recession. While that has not yet been confirmed, the threat is real.

Big problems, better technology

Tech is already at the forefront of helping us deal with various disruptions from the COVID-19 threat, as people use video conferencing and online collaborative tools to work from home. Many of us stream music, video, and games to help us through our self-imposed quarantines. Colleges and schools are forced to deliver their classes online to keep their students safe and isolated.