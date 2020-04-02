Coronavirus is causing a biking surge—can it last when cities open up again?

As the coronavirus crisis has shut down some public transit service and taken so many cars off roads that the air has visibly cleared in cities such as Los Angeles, bikes have emerged as the right tool for a pandemic—a way to quickly get around cities and get exercise while staying a safe distance from everyone else.

In Mexico City and Bogota, bike-share systems have loaned bikes to healthcare workers and shut down some car lanes to give cyclists more space. Berlin’s bike-share program is temporarily offering free half-hour rides to everyone, and the city quickly added new bike lanes. In Philadelphia, bike traffic increased so steeply in some areas that the city temporarily closed a stretch of a major street to cars. The use of bike-share programs doubled in Chicago and surged in New York and London.

It’s possible that the current pandemic will lead to lasting changes in where we work or even how we socialize. Will it also lead to changes in urban transportation?

“We’re sort of seeing this ripple effect happen, where bicycles are being positioned as a sustainable, cost-effective, reliable mode of transportation at a time when there are relatively few other options for accomplishing some pretty essential tasks,” says Kyle Wagenschutz, director of local innovation at the nonprofit PeopleForBikes. “I guess the question is: Can it last?”

One factor may be the future of work—if more employers realize that allowing remote work is feasible for those with desk jobs, car traffic could steeply drop. More than 75% of Americans drive alone to work now. With less time stuck in traffic on commutes, it’s possible to imagine that more people would choose to run local errands on foot or by bike. The choice hinges on convenience, Wagenschutz says.

“We did some research last year to dive into what motivates Americans to make the transportation choices that they do—why would you choose to drive a car versus riding a bike, or to take public transit versus walking,” he says. “The number one predominant reason that people choose how they’re going to get around is largely driven by convenience and schedule.” During the pandemic, it’s more convenient to ride—people have less reason to drive if they don’t have to go to work, or the airport, or take their kids to soccer practice. While some version of normalcy will return, it might look different.

“I think we’d be naive to assume that we’re just going to all work right back into our normal daily routines,” he says. “I think that’s going to be disrupted. How do workplaces reshape, and opportunities for people to get to work? How do schools reshape how kids receive learning? How do social interactions change as a result of this? That could actually have a more profound effect on our transportation behaviors than we’re really thinking about today.”