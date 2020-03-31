What is an ‘essential’ business anyway? A cheat sheet for getting through the COVID-19 pandemic

Living in times of coronavirus means getting comfy with pandemic lingo. Phrases like “social distancing,” “self-quarantine,” and “flatten the curve” are cropping up everywhere, and if you don’t get smart to them, you’re going to get left in the dust.

Doom and gloom are the zeitgeist, so you’ve likely already familiarized yourself with the term “shelter in place.” But as a growing list of states issue stay-at-home mandates, you may find yourself thrown by a word you thought you knew: “essential.” As in, “essential” businesses are the only stores and services allowed to stay open in a lockdown.

Not sure what those are? You’re not alone. State governments have provided individual lists of predesignated “essential businesses,” but they’ve also included clauses for unorthodox businesses to request “essential” status. The leeway offered by this option has sown some confusion and inconsistency—and also some questionable judgment from companies looking to stay open during shutdowns.

Fortunately, there seems to be a clear consensus on what services are critical for a functional society, and such life-sustaining businesses can stay open in states across the country. They include, but are not limited to:

Supermarkets and grocers

Farms and food manufacturers

Restaurants for takeout and delivery only

Hospitals

Healthcare providers including physicians, dentists, veterinary clinics, and medical research facilities

Pharmacies

Banks

Post offices

Law enforcement

Gas stations

Laundromats

Airports

But beyond that, states are splintering on how to treat businesses within a large gray area, including:

Liquor stores: All states except for Pennsylvania have allowed liquor stores to stay open. According to industry groups, closing liquor stores could post a major risk to substance-dependent people, especially with stress and unemployment on the rise.

Cannabis dispensaries: Most states that have legalized medical marijuana have allowed dispensaries to stay open, after cannabis lobbyists wrote an open letter to state governors arguing that many rely on cannabis to alleviate seizures, chemotherapy side effects, and PTSD.

Gun stores: Most states have allowed gun stores to stay open, although officials in California, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania initially required them to close. The states reversed course after gun lobbyists persuaded the Department of Homeland Security and the White House that guns are a matter of public safety and protection.

Hardware stores: Most states are allowing stores like Ace Hardware and Lowe’s to stay open, as they help us maintain the homes in which we’re sequestered.

Office supply stores: Most states are allowing stores like Staples to stay open, as they facilitate the transition to working from home.

(Note: The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency released this memo on identifying “essential” functions, which it emphasized is purely advisory in nature; local jurisdictions get the final say.)

Some companies, meanwhile, have seized the chaos as an opportunity to ask their employees to keep reporting to work, under an array of reasoning that surely stretches the meaning of the word “essential.” They include: