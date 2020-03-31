The best coronavirus quarantine memes: We’re bored to the point of delirium

This is the point in quarantine life where boredom-induced delirium is starting to set in—if it hasn’t already kicked into overdrive. This uncharted territory we’re exploring as a culture doesn’t seem to be changing much for the better. As our battle with the coronavirus rages on, we continue to stay home, trying to figure out what, exactly, to do with ourselves as we worry about what is happening or what day it is. It’s only the dawn of April, yet this has already been the longest year ever.
People are doing what they can to stay busy, even if it means letting their minds wander into far-reaching depths of quarantine-induced uncertainty. Here are some of the memes that best describe what it’s like to face deep, existential boredom when the concept of quarantine and chill has become too much to bear. A little mirth goes a long way these days.
Some people really just don’t know anymore
#quarantinememes
Everybody :
Literally everybody : pic.twitter.com/8Lg4JBeZXF
— Vishnu Nair (@naired_it) March 27, 2020
Confession: This is how I know what day of the week it is.#QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/ZltybCk2vh
— Anne Wheaton (@AnneWheaton) March 30, 2020
#quarantinememes
Netflix : Are you still there?
Me : pic.twitter.com/hp10CeiC2l
— Daily new memes! (@memesxmoney) March 31, 2020
I gave my brother a 1000 pc puzzle for xmas…they just finished it. #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/N1U8QjYDrk
— Yvonne (@slyp0806) March 30, 2020
#QuarantineLife Since my local zoo is closed to public I decided to visit my own slice of Australia today. pic.twitter.com/fw3PXtqep3
— Conservation Princess (@freeflowergirl) March 31, 2020
I just discovered that this laundry basket has 582 holes, while the cover has 156 holes???????????? #Quarantine pic.twitter.com/pNw648cG6r
— Umar pharoQ (@MusaPharoq) March 30, 2020
me cooking for the 18th day in a row #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/7b6pcqwSbb
— uh-kih-ruh. (@RidinWit_daAK) March 29, 2020
I have started making friends. #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/oGqpOzIuHS
— Tore Nielsen (@ToreNielsen78) March 30, 2020
Next Level Web Designer.#quarantinememes #Day1 #QuarantineAndChill pic.twitter.com/8aFREx2jq0
— Deepak (@theDeepakNess) March 25, 2020
Tiger King has overtaken everything
Best one yet. #TigerKing #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/r1C1JB81ZK
— mertoll (@KelsSmiley) March 31, 2020
This is the most important graph I've been sent at work today #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/agK2ZsCexv
— Rachel Tilghman (@RachelTilghman) March 30, 2020
Me at the beginning of 2020 vs. me 3 months into the year #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/DtX28Duupz
— George Mosdale (@georgeedwardmoz) March 31, 2020
School will never be the same
#quarantinememes
students have got too much power now pic.twitter.com/3hUY3QuFTR
— Daily new memes! (@memesxmoney) March 31, 2020
What a plot twist
#quarantinememes pic.twitter.com/WuL8QZCXG6
— Daily new memes! (@memesxmoney) March 31, 2020
Even math is playing with my feelings now…
???? #quarantinememes pic.twitter.com/EafqQ23r4a
— Daily new memes! (@memesxmoney) March 31, 2020
Some people on the other side will have more stories to tell than others
#quarantinememes
Hand sanitizer companies after the pandemic is over : pic.twitter.com/B7cXJuN3pb
— Daily new memes! (@memesxmoney) March 31, 2020