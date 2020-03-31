The best coronavirus quarantine memes: We’re bored to the point of delirium

This is the point in quarantine life where boredom-induced delirium is starting to set in—if it hasn’t already kicked into overdrive. This uncharted territory we’re exploring as a culture doesn’t seem to be changing much for the better. As our battle with the coronavirus rages on, we continue to stay home, trying to figure out what, exactly, to do with ourselves as we worry about what is happening or what day it is. It’s only the dawn of April, yet this has already been the longest year ever.