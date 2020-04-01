A COVID-19 recession could shrink the paychecks of the Class of 2020 for years

Before the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses and schools to close, high school and college graduates from the Class of 2020 could have expected to graduate into the strongest job market in 50 years.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

During a recession, people attempting to enter or reenter the labor market will have a harder time finding employment and therefore have less access to employer-provided health insurance, potentially leaving both their physical and financial well-being at greater risk. About 14% of Americans age 19-24 are uninsured, much higher than the 8.5% nationwide rate of uninsurance. Finally, new graduates are not in the best position to benefit from the US$2 trillion federal coronavirus relief package that, among other things, is designed to help employers keep or rehire workers. This relief will do more for people who were already working than new graduates seeking to enter the job market or find a better paying job. Second, younger Americans disproportionately work in the food, retail, leisure, and hospitality industries. Those workplaces are all being hit hard as consumers follow government orders to stay home. Effects could last several years The Class of 2020 could feel the effects of a recession well after the recession has ended. Prior research has found that U.S. college students who graduated during a recession earned 10% less the first year after they completed their studies than would otherwise be expected. And the negative effects lasted over the next seven years. Why? Researchers attribute these losses to college graduates taking jobs that pay less right after they graduate. Research on Canadian students suggests the effects may be long-lasting–those who graduated in recession years had initial income 9% below students who graduated in better economic conditions, with the gap closing to zero over the next 10 years. In the past, the negative effects of graduating in a recession did not affect everyone the same. Highly skilled graduates, those graduating from more selective colleges and universities, or those who majored in fields that usually lead to high salaries tend to recover early hits to their earnings by changing jobs and employers once the economy rebounds. All else equal, it pays more to major in engineering than theater. And these differences are magnified after recessions.

advertisement

advertisement