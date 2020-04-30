Nursing home design is deadly. Here’s how to change it

Nursing homes have long been seen as grim and sterile, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve also been fatal— 1.3 million individuals living in nursing homes around the world have died from the virus. While elderly people and those with preexisting conditions are high-risk populations, the infection’s rapid rate of spread is also due to the way nursing homes are designed. Most rooms have two or four beds that are placed in close proximity; sinks and windows can be hard to access; and dated systems require surfaces to be frequently touched. In the face of coronavirus, it’s time to rethink how nursing homes are designed. Here’s what experts suggest.

Give residents more space

As it stands, “cluster neighborhood design” is the standard for nursing homes around the world, which often has 40 to 50 residents living in a single wing, with two to four people per room. Reducing these clusters to 12 people maximum, each with their own room, would help limit virus transmission while allowing for more targeted and intimate care. “Within that cluster, they have their rooms but [there’s a] living room, dining room, [and a] nurse station [with] administrative support,” according to Bryan Langlands, a principal at NBBJ who focuses on the design of healthcare spaces. “The easiest way to help mitigate prevention and spread of COVID-19 is certainly to no longer build any double-bedded, semi-private rooms.”

Maggie’s Cancer Caring Center, a post-cancer treatment center in Scotland, uses a similar approach. The transitional space is designed for patients who no longer need to be in the hospital but aren’t ready to fully integrate back into independent living. The pavilion of individual rooms allows family members to visit patients, primarily elderly people, while they receive medical treatment. The goal is to provide patients with continuing care without exposing them to infections and viruses at hospitals, as well as to offer a more restful space that promotes healing.

That was also the idea behind Oslo’s Outdoor Care Retreats, a cluster of outdoor cottages where hospitalized patients can recuperate in a more secluded setting while still socializing with friends and family. The patients are under the supervision of the nearby Oslo University Hospital, located only 100 meters away.

“Isolation seems to be working [to prevent infection], but on the other hand, will generate a lot of loneliness and maybe a separation of families,” says Kjetil Thorsen, founding partner of Oslo-based architecture firm Snøhetta, which designed both Maggie’s Cancer Caring Center and the Outdoor Care Retreats. During a pandemic like COVID-19, isolating elderly people in cottages that select relatives are able to visit could prevent the spread of the virus while mitigating the isolation that comes from the nursing home lockdowns.

Create healthy environments

Artificial, fluorescent light is known to decrease levels of melatonin, which controls our circadian rhythms. When this “body clock” is interrupted, it affects sleep, hormones levels, and blood pressure; compromises the immune system; and can increase the risk of developing illnesses like depression and diabetes. Using design to boost the psychological health of nursing home residents could be more of a priority at many of these spaces.

Thorsen promotes taking what he calls an “archiceutical” approach to nursing home design. He believes architecture itself can have positive effects, much like pharmaceuticals do; “healthy” design choices, like providing light therapy through an abundance of windows, placing structures in natural landscapes, and decorating with mood-enhancing colors like blue or yellow can all contribute to healing.