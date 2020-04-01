How Ford is balancing the company’s coronavirus action and brand advertising

Three weeks ago (which right now feels like three years ago) Ford’s U.S. director of marketing, Matt VanDyke, had to make a decision.

As the spread of COVID-19 began to rapidly increase, sports leagues like Major League Baseball and the NBA began suspending play, and the NCAA made the move to cancel the March Madness basketball tournaments.

Ford had planned to boost ongoing campaigns around its Escape and Explorer models with ads during March Madness but now had to alter its approach. VanDyke worked with his team, and ad agency Wieden+Kennedy, to quickly create two new ads that addressed the crisis, launching them just days later. In those spots, the company said that if customers were impacted by COVID-19 and were financing or leasing through Ford Credit, they should contact the company about payment relief.

It’s a move that the company routinely does around regional emergencies, like hurricanes and wildfires—but typically doesn’t advertise.

If you are impacted by #COVID19 and you’re leasing or financing through Ford Credit, we’re here to help. Call 1-800-723-4016 or visit https://t.co/L5UtkRZgZz for more information. pic.twitter.com/n9vhyEmOVP — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) March 16, 2020

“We saw things were changing rapidly, and knew our messaging then scheduled for the following week would be incredibly tone-deaf as is,” says VanDyke. “So at that point we knew we needed to be empathetic, we needed to be reassuring, so that was the initial tone of those ads.”

Over the following two weeks, VanDyke has been working with his team to maintain that same agility, to alter the company’s messaging to reflect its efforts in different areas. On Monday, the company made headlines when it announced that it would be teaming with General Electric to manufacture 50,000 ventilators in the next 100 days. But there are other, less high-profile moves, such as dealers keeping service departments accessible to cars being used by healthcare, food delivery, and other frontline workers, or dealers lending service cars out to make medical supply deliveries.