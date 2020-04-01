Ikea is making masks and sanitizer to help fight COVID-19

As hospitals have depleted their reserves of N95 respirators and hand sanitizer is in short supply, a wave of companies has stepped up to help: Apparel companies like Under Armour and Reformation are making surgical masks, and distilleries like Tito’s and Koval are making hand sanitizer.

Now, the world’s largest furniture manufacturer, Ikea, is using its vast supply chain to produce masks, hand sanitizer, visors, and aprons for the medical community. Even though a majority of Ikea’s stores are closed, the company’s first wave of relief products are currently being delivered in Europe, according to Reuters.

While the masks being produced voluntarily by many companies don’t offer the full protection of an N95 respirator, which can filter viruses from the air, experts are beginning to agree that lower tech masks do offer some protection to the general population. Just because they cannot filter 95% of particles from the air doesn’t mean they do nothing.

We’ve reached out to Ikea for more details on the project and will update the story when we hear back.