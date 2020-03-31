Getty Museum challenges quarantined people to recreate famous works of art, with hilarious results

The stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic have made everyone more acquainted with their living spaces than they ever thought they would be.
So this challenge put forth by the Getty Museum should be a snap.
Earlier this week, the Getty Museum asked people to recreate a work of art using only people and/or objects found around their homes.
We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home.
???? Choose your favorite artwork
???? Find three things lying around your house⠀
???? Recreate the artwork with those items
And share with us. pic.twitter.com/9BNq35HY2V
And the results show life imitating art in the most literal sense.
One woman transformed into Madonna and child with just a bath towel and her dog. A pile of well-placed clothes, toy cars, and oven mitts became “The Scream” (if you squint a little). A portrait of a spotted horse? Clothes and Trader Joe’s bags will do just fine.
Check out more of people’s creations below:
Not quite Monet! pic.twitter.com/6Ejk0ayzCk
Here's our recreation of Klimt's Mother and Child. Thanks for the fun Sunday morning art project! #klimt #motherandchild #recreateart #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/zWPNaCjxwR
Man with pearl earring pic.twitter.com/cyQfyLPUkI
You’ll have to blur your eyes to look at this one 🙂 just a quick trial. pic.twitter.com/jAv4EEWCQP
