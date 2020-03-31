Burger King France tweets out ‘recipe’ for homemade Whopper during quarantine

Back on March 17, France President Emmanuel Macron put the country under a two-week lockdown, with only grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, and medical facilities remaining open. Obviously, this meant a lot fewer people would be going out to eat, even just for fast food.

In a nod to this challenge, Burger King in France created a stylish recipe poster for the Whopper, lining up grocery store products in order of appearance on the brand’s signature menu item.

En attendant l'original. pic.twitter.com/BehZf0qBFQ — Burger King France (@BurgerKingFR) March 30, 2020

Bun, onion, pickle, ketchup, burger, mayo, lettuce, tomato, bun. Easy-peasy. Of course BK wasn’t going to give away all its secrets, so there’s no actual instructions beyond the ingredients, but that’s not the point is it? For anyone who actually tries it, these posters created by agency Buzzman serve as a reminder that you can’t quite re-create the original in your own kitchen. Really what it is, is an acknowledgement of the strange times in which we find ourselves and a cute gesture of solidarity with everyone stuck at home.

There are also versions for BK France’s steak and fish sandwiches.