I’ve asked to work remotely for years. It’s painful to watch companies finally comply

“I have questions,” was my first thought when I learned at the beginning of March that so many publications were switching to remote work due to COVID-19. I’m not saying this was the wrong thing to do. Far from it. Ensuring that writers and editors can work remotely is imperative to helping everyone stop the spread of the virus. Social distancing is keeping people like myself, who are the most vulnerable, much safer.

But I have questions because I am a black queer woman with cerebral palsy who has been writing professionally since 2015. When I graduated SUNY Fredonia in 2013 with a degree in journalism and a minor in creative writing, I foolishly believed the world was my oyster. I thought I’d find a job in no longer than a few months with my shiny new degree. I was so wrong. For an entire year, all of the publications I applied to ignored me after I disclosed that I was disabled and was hoping for a remote position.

I even got to the point where I proudly announced that I was willing to move for a job and find a way to an office each day. Nothing I said was good enough. After disclosing my disability, they suddenly decided to go in a different direction, but wished me the best on my future endeavors. (Is this illegal? Sure, but that didn’t stop them.)

If remote work is suddenly possible now, why wasn’t it when I applied?” Teen Vogue, Autostraddle, and Allure. I also wrote my first book, The Pretty One, published by Atria Books in 2019. I did this all remotely. I shouldn’t have to list accomplishments to show that remote work is possible and yields results. But I feel like I have to, in a climate where some of the very employers who told me that remote work wasn’t feasible are now quickly rushing to help their employees work from home.

If remote work is suddenly possible now, why wasn’t it when I applied? Is it because nondisabled people suddenly need to work remotely so they can pay bills and have food to eat and clothes on their back and a roof over their heads? Because, disabled people have always needed those things, too.

Obviously we are living in extraordinary times. However, what does it say to the disabled applicants these places previously rejected, as recently as a few months ago? For me, it said you are not as valuable to us as they are, and you will never be. Make no mistake: Not allowing remote work until the threat of a pandemic is ableist. This is an ongoing issue for every industry, not just journalism. This discrimination happens across industries, and no one bats an eye unless they themselves are disabled.

This is especially painful to see at a time when people are saying that the lives of disabled or chronically ill are expendable—or worth sacrificing for the good of the economy. Others say that if we are diagnosed with coronavirus, they will do their best to make us comfortable instead of treating us with the same equipment they would treat nondisabled with. It’s as though preexisting conditions mean that we deserve death.