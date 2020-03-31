“Virtual” doesn’t have to mean second best. Your remote team can outrun traditional ones.

Over the course of the last three weeks, as corporate America has made the transition from meetings in conference rooms and common spaces to Zoom calls and other online sessions, I’m struck by the number of confident, competent executives who’ve confessed to me that they’re struggling to lead teams in the virtual world. Their efforts to get groups to collaborate or coalesce around a topic are met with crickets in the background and listless bobbing of heads on a screen.

I almost don’t have the heart to tell them: their teams’ collaborative engagement was likely falling short in real life, too. And the remote environment has just shone a spotlight on their former mediocrity.

My firm, Ferrazzi Greenlight, has coached the transformation of dozens of executive teams over 15 years and we recently spent two years and $2 million researching how to make remote teams even more effective than colocated ones. The truth is that most teams—remote or otherwise—are failing. But today can be your opportunity to execute a “remote reboot” of your team. Consider:

More than 70% of leaders say their teams do not collaborate on their most important business problems, and 70% say their teams are conflict avoidant, according an ongoing study conducted by the Ferrazzi Greenlight Research Institute.

Only two in five leaders believe that members of their team have developed caring, trusting, or supportive relationships with one another.

Only one in five leaders believe that their teams are reaching their full potential.

And the move to remote work (especially under fraught circumstances in which everyone is legitimately concerned about their families’ health and the future of the global economy) will likely to make a bad situation worse—unless as leaders we take some action.

To the paraphrase Rahm Emanuel, speaking to business leaders before he became former President Obama’s White House chief of staff, a serious crisis needn’t go to waste.

Now is the time to go even higher.

