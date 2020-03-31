Watch the stars of ‘Contagion’ give advice on how to keep yourself safe from COVID-19

Almost since the moment news of the spread of the COVID-19 virus began, a nine-year-old movie found itself shooting to the top of virtually every rental and digital download list. That movie, of course, is Contagion. The 2011 film directed by Steven Soderbergh featured a star-studded cast and followed the actions of public health officials as a pandemic swept around the globe.

Needless to say, it’s obvious why Contagion has found its way back into the limelight now–even though it may be tough viewing for some during this crisis. But that limelight is being put to good use thanks to a collaboration between some of the stars in the film and scientists from the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.

Matt Damon, Marion Cotillard, Laurence Fishburne, Kate Winslet, and Jennifer Ehle have filmed short PSAs aimed at providing factual information about the disease and how everyone can help stop its spread. One example, as Matt Damon notes in his PSA on social distancing:

You can actually sit on a couch or a chair, like I’m doing, and watch TV and save a life at the same time . . . Now is the time to spend all the time you want staring at your phone or your tablet, and if anybody gives you a hard time about it, tell them not to bother you because you are saving lives.

Saving a life never took so little work, did it? And since you’ve got so much free time now, why not watch all their PSAs in full? All information given by the stars in their respective PSAs has been vetted by health experts and scientists. You can watch all five of the PSAs below.